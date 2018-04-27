Queen Elizabeth II will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19.

This is something that she did not do when Prince Charles wed Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. But the monarch was also present at Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s nuptials on July 29, 1981.

Grant Harrold, a royal butler, recently shared his thoughts on why the Queen did not attend her eldest son’s civil wedding.

“People have mentioned it to me but I say look Prince Charles’ wedding was 13 years ago, times have changed. It could be a change of heart. I don’t know the answer as to why she didn’t go to Charles’ wedding but she was at the second part,” he said (via Express).

Harrold said that the Queen’s experience of her uncle’s abdication so he could wed Wallis Simpson may have played a crucial role in her decision.

“You have the unfortunate Edward and Wallis Simpson episode and 70 years later nobody blinks an eyelid,” he said.

In 2012, Jeremy Kyle, a television host, said that the Queen Mother blamed Simpson for the early death of George VI.

“My father, now in his 80s, was the Queen Mom’s personal secretary and account for 41 years. She always blamed Wallis Simpson for killing her husband. If not for the abdication and old Bertie becoming king, she believed he’d have lived longer,” Kyle said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The service will begin at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT) after the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II won’t only be attending her grandson’s special day, she will also be hosting a lunch reception for the members of the congregation at St. George’s Hall. The 92-year-old monarch did a similar thing when Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

On the evening of May 19, hundreds of Prince Harry and Markle’s closest family and friends will gather at the Frogmore House for dinner. The celebration will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Photo: Getty Images/Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool