Metal barriers will be installed in and around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding venue to prevent van attacks and other dangerous occurrences.

David Hardcastle, the strategic commander for the royal wedding, said that the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will also be actively involved in the royal wedding security.

“The Force has a long history of policing royal events from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony to state visits and more recently her majesty the queen’s 90th birthday. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is no exception. We are working with our partners and the community to deliver a safe, secure, and happy event for everyone,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Kensington Palace announced that the Armed Forces will also be part of the royal couple’s wedding security. They will be joined by the Met, Surrey Police and the British Transport Police. The latter will be tasked to patrol incoming trains and railway stations on the day of the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. But there are still so many things that the couple needs to finalize.

Anna McGregor, the director of the Wedding Gallery, said that wedding preparations are very tedious.

“You’ve chosen your menu, so choosing your drinks would probably start happening about now, and picking how much wine you would need is one of the more fun parts of planning the wedding because you get to do a great wine tasting… I’m sure they’ve got a nice cellar they can pick from as well,” she said.

Last week, the Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Markle have hired the services of Claire Ptak, a pastry chef, to design their wedding cake. The lemon buttercream elderflower cake will be served at the couple’s wedding reception.

A second and more intimate reception will also be held at the Frogmore House, and 200 of Prince Harry and Markle’s closest family and friends are expected to attend.

The couple’s official wedding menu, Markle’s wedding dress designer and their entourage haven’t been confirmed as of late.

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images