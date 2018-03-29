The Kensington Palace just announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will feature the Armed Forces.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their wedding. The military, and these units, in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support,” the palace’s statement read.

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces are expected to perform ceremonial duties at the couple’s wedding on May 19. Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

According to People, the streets within the precincts of the castle will be lined by members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Battalion Irish Guards. The Armed Forces personnel that will be part of the security include the Royal Marines, the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps, the Royal Gurkha Rifles and RAF Honington.

The Band of the Irish Guards is also expected to play some songs at the couple’s wedding.

Members of the Household Cavalry will also form a staircase party at St. George’s Chapel while the wedding ceremony is being held.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, chief of the defense staff, also released a statement following the palace’s announcement.

“I am proud that members of the Armed Forces have been asked to take part in the ceremonial celebrations taking place on the royal couple’s wedding day. It is a happy occasion for the whole country and reminds us of the role the Armed Forces play in making important events in the life of the nation,” he said.

“I am particularly pleased to hear that members of the Armed Forces who have a close relationship with Prince Harry will be taking part. Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force will all be honored to offer their support,” he added.

Photo: Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images