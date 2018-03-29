Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were rumored to have already attended their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. But by the looks of it, this isn’t the case.

According to Vanity Fair, the couple is still preparing for their separate gatherings with their friends and closest family members. The publication noted that Prince Harry’s friends have been helping him find a place for his stag party.

“Tom [Inskip] is in charge of finding the location. It has to be somewhere they won’t be a found and a place they can completely take over. Tom was checking out this fabulous place in Mexico last week and he loved it. It might be a step too far for everyone to go to Mexico but it’s one of the places on the wish list,” the source said.

Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, will also play a crucial role at his bachelor party. He would have to make sure that Prince Harry’s celebration won’t go out of hand.

Meanwhile, Markle’s bachelorette party is reportedly being planned by Markus Anderson, the same person who organized the couple’s first date at Soho House in London almost two years ago.

“It is going to be fabulous, glamorous, and very exclusive. Markus knows some wonderful venues, saying that, I bet he’ll keep it simple and close to home,” another source said.

The Soho House has played a crucial role in Prince Harry and Markle’s courtship. The couple first met at 76 Dean Street, and they spent several weekends at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

Prince Harry and Markle are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. This means that the couple’s bachelor and bachelorette parties will be held sometime in April.

Previous reports claimed that Prince Harry and Markle will also head to Greece weeks before their wedding. If confirmed to be true, they may also join Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles on their trip.

