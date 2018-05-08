Prince Harry is predicted to not wear a suit on his wedding day.

Next week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will exchange "I do's." For their nuptials, the "Suits" star's husband-to-be will in all likelihood wear his military uniform, according to one designer.

"As a nod of respect to the Queen, I think Harry will wear his traditional uniform," Caroline Castigliano, a British bridal designer, told Marie Claire. "It is likely he will wear the uniform of the Captain General Royal Marines, which is a role he has recently taken over from his grandfather, Prince Phillip."

When Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011, the Duke of Cambridge wore a Colonel of the Irish Guards uniform. Russell Kashket helped tailor the coat, which was designed with special heat-absorbing material to ensure that he would not faint on live television.

"He said he didn't want to faint, so we made some minor adjustments to ensure his comfort and save his blushes," Kashket recalled. "Everybody worries about what the bride will wear, but no one seems to think that the groom also wants to look his best on the day. Men can get just as emotional as girls."

According to Kashket, he has a good working relationship with Princes William and Harry. He has designed several outfits for the princes. And creating Prince William's attire for his royal wedding was a "huge honour."

"When we designed the outfits, we sat and had coffee and biscuits with Catherine and William. She was lovely and gave more input than people realise," Kashket added.

The Palace has not confirmed who is designing Markle's bridal gown. However, according to reports, the future royal has chosen Ralph & Russo to work on her wedding dress. The actress wore the brand's gown for her engagement photos.

Shelly Brown, fashion and beauty editor at The Knot, also believes that Ralph & Russo is a "strong contender." "The one I think might be most likely is Ralph & Russo, because obviously she'll want to show the support for British fashion, and they're a London-based luxury label, that also has a couture label that already has a built-in bridal line," Brown explained.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson