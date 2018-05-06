Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have planned every detail of their royal wedding.

The prince and the "Suits" actress wanted everything to be in order on their big day. So, they reportedly released seven pages of "critical guidance" to their guests. According to Ian Gallagher of Daily Mail, the "Transport instructions are meticulous and cover every eventuality."

The guests are advised to bring hats, passports and cards. But they should not bring swords, medals or presents. The cameras and hand luggage are also banned except for handbags and "rainwear."

"All guests will be asked to surrender mobile telephones… and any devices used for image capture," the guidance read. "It should be noted that gifts cannot be brought to St George's Chapel or the Reception that follows at Windsor Castle. Guests are advised to seek further guidance on delivery arrangements for any gifts to Kensington Palace."

Before heading to the service at the chapel, the guests will have to go through a security test three miles away from the Windsor Farm Shop. The guests will then have to choose either the "green route" via Junction 13 of the M25 or the "red route" which takes in the riverside village of Datchet.

As for the wedding guests' dress code, they are advised to wear the standard - morning coat or lounge suit for men and day dress and hat for women. For those planning to bring accessories, medals and swords are a big no-no.

The use of toilets is also scheduled. Guests cannot use it during the ceremony.

"Guests are advised that there are very limited toilet facilities in St George’s Chapel, but these are available for guests’ use between 9am and 11am at which point this facility will become restricted for the duration of the service," the note read.

In related news, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will be covering the event for "Today's" show. Both were not invited and joked about crashing the royal wedding.

"We are official wedding crashers," Kotb joked during their guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. "We're not invited to the wedding. We're just gonna dress up, and hang around."

Meanwhile, Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., advised the royal prince to cancel the wedding. He insisted that the actress is not the right woman for him.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right women for you," Tom wrote in an open letter shared by InTouch Weekly. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall