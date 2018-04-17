Prince Harry recently gave his fiancée, Meghan Markle, a sweet shoutout during his recent engagement.

On Monday, the newly-appointed head of the Commonwealth Youth Forum gave a speech about the work has plans to put in place for the group. He also said that Markle will be joining him as they forge a dynamic partnership around the world.

In his speech in front of the massive crowd, Prince Harry said that he is grateful to Markle.

“I am incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she is too hugely excited to take part in,” he said.

According to People, the royal couple will go on a tour to Commonwealth countries so they can figure out ways on how to make platforms that can work for them.

In his first year on the job, Prince Harry said that he plans to keep up with the young members of the Commonwealth. He also said that he takes inspiration from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is an expert at all things Commonwealth.

Several years ago, Queen Elizabeth II gave an inspiring speech about the Commonwealth Youth where she vowed her commitment to the group.

“On the day of her 21st birthday, then then-Princess Elizabeth gave an extraordinary radio address from Cape Town. With an eye on the future, and an already unflinching sense of duty, she made a commitment. She said that whether her life will be long or short, it would be dedicated to the service of the people of the Commonwealth. From the speech in 1947 onwards, she has known that young people really make the difference. Her call to action was for her fellow young people to lead the way in making the Commonwealth a ‘more free, more prosperous, more happy and a more powerful influence for good in the world,” Prince Harry said.

Photo: Getty Images/Simon Dawson-WPA Pool