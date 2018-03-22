Prince Harry reportedly wants to become a dad soon after tying the knot with Meghan Markle on May 19.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, told Entertainment Tonight, that some of her sources have informed her of Prince Harry’s desire to have kids as soon as possible. Nicholl said that Prince Harry was partially inspired by the fact that his older brother, Prince William, already has two children. He and Kate Middleton have another baby on the way.

“I think the moment for Harry really kicked in when his brother, Prince William, of course, settled down with Kate Middleton. That has definitely gotten Prince Harry pretty broody,” Nicholl said.

The author of “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love” also said that Markle’s interactions with children have been shown during her official visits. The 36-year-old former actress also has a good relationship with Prince Harry’s nephew, Prince George, and niece, Princess Charlotte.

“Meghan was really keen to obviously meet Prince William and Kate, but she really wanted to meet Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Apparently, it is just a walk across the courtyard from Prince Harry’s cottage, which is Nottingham Cottage, to the big house where William and Kate’s children live,” she said.

Nicholl added that Markle is very doting and maternal towards children. “I think one of the lovely things, anecdotes that I discovered [while writing] the book was, it was actually a moment involving children, when Meghan really fell for Prince Harry,” she said.

However, Nicholl’s predictions about Prince Harry wanting to have kids seem to be different from what he said in November. In his first sit-down interview with Markle for BBC, the couple agreed that they both want to have kids, but not anytime soon.

In 2012, Prince Harry also told ABC that he has always wanted to have children.

“I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job,” he said (via US Weekly).

