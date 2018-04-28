Kate Middleton and Prince William's third royal baby, Prince Louis, will be as adorable as Prince George and Princess Charlotte when he gets older.

Joe Mullins, a forensic artist based in Washington D.C. who studied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's recent photographs as well their two children, put together an image predicting Prince Louis' appearance in the future. According to Mullins, Prince William and Middleton's third royal baby will have blue eyes, dark blonde hair and full cheeks.

Based on Mullins' prediction, Prince Louis has a striking resemblance to his big brother, Prince George. However, his eyes are like that of his older sister, Princess Charlotte.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited their mom and newborn sibling on Monday with Prince William. During the said sighting, the Duke was holding them by their hand, the 2-year-old princess was in the mood as she waved to the crowd. Princess Charlotte even looked back when they were about to enter the facility.

When the trio was inside the hospital, Prince William let go of their hands. The clip shows Princess Charlotte walking towards her older brother. In response, Prince George puts an arm around his sister's shoulder.

The announcement of Prince Louis' name was reportedly delayed because Prince Charles has not met him yet. Normally, the palace announces the moniker of the royal baby after two days, but it took four for Prince William and Middleton's third child.

According to Prince William's friend, he wants to have another child after welcoming Prince Louis. The Duke and Middleton will possibly have four kids.

"He would love to emulate his grandmother and have four children and he would be very happy if it was another girl," one of Prince William's pals told Richard Kay. "Having Charlotte was an improving effect on George who was a bit of a tearaway in the early days, so he knows the benefit a second daughter might bring."

Princess Diana's royal butler, Paul Burrell, also thinks the same. According to him, Prince William and Prince Charles have always wanted a big family.

"I predict Meghan will be pregnant before Christmas. I bet William will have four. Both William and Harry wanted more brothers and sisters when they were young but it wasn't to be," Burrell said.

Prince William and Middleton are expected to spend a million in raising one royal child alone. The expenses include education, nannies, clothing and feeding, maternity care and baby gear.

Photo: Getty Images/Isabel Infantes