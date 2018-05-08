Prince Louis is a split image of his royal parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The newest addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family is already 2 weeks old. Upon seeing his first official photos, a number made a quick comparison between pictures of the little prince and that of Prince William taken 35 years ago.

One Twitter user shared a snap of Prince Louis and Prince William's photo. "Prince Louis looks JUST like Prince William, right down to the wrinkly fingers," the caption read.

Meanwhile, another user disagreed and insisted that Prince Louis look like his mom, Middleton. "They look like kate. No way they look like william.... charlotte and louis are twins," nee wrote.

Another user shared Prince Louis and Middleton's baby photos to compare their facial features. "Everyone is like 'Prince Louis is just like his father', but can we take a moment and talk about how similar Louis' face profile is to Kate's when she was a baby," the caption read.

"What similiarities with william? I see that Charlotte and Louis are twins... and that face profile photo of kate shows perfectly well which side of the family do they look alike," nee agreed with the post.

In related news, Kensington Palace just released the first official photos of Prince Louis along with Princess Charlotte. The shots were captured by the Duchess of Cambridge and were similar to that of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's in 2015.

Middleton dressed Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with hand-me-downs. The jumper that the youngest royal baby wore was the one Princess Charlotte donned in her photo shoot with Prince George three years ago. Meanwhile, the cardigan that the little princess wore was first worn by the four-year-old little prince for the Vanity Fair photo for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday.

The Duchess is popular for recycling her dresses, so it's not surprising that she does the same to her kids. In fact, the Catherine Walker suit that Middleton wore for their family holiday card last Christmas was not new. She was already spotted wearing it multiple times prior to the photo shoot.

According to designer Rachel Riley, nothing's wrong with hand-me-downs. It's actually normal for siblings to share the same outfit.

"Children's clothes are often handed down from one sibling to the next and traditional clothes, in particular, can also be handed down from generation to generation," Riley said. "In fact, we have seen Prince George wearing the same outfit that Prince William wore, and of course, both children have been christened in the same christening gown."

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood