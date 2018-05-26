Prince Philip made sure he wouldn’t miss his grandson’s big day on May 19.

The Duke of Edinburgh still attended the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with a broken rib. Nic White, a writer for the Daily Mail, revealed that the 96-year-old retired royal fell in the bathroom a few days before his grandson’s wedding. As a result, Prince Philip cracked his rib, but he still managed to not only attend the royal wedding; but to walk unaided as well.

“The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe. But he’s a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid,” said a source.

Prior to the royal nuptials, Prince Philip also underwent a hip replacement surgery. His supporters thought that he would miss Prince Harry’s wedding because it was reported that he was still recovering.

But just before Markle arrived in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, royal fans were surprised to see Prince Philip inside the car with Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip was all smiles when he got out of the car. He also appeared to have recovered well.

Following his sighting, Penny Junor, a royal family biographer, called Prince Philip’s motivation to attend Prince Harry’s wedding “completely heroic.”

“Given that he is 96 years old and the operation was just six weeks ago, I think that shows what an extraordinary man he is. That would have meant a huge amount to Prince Harry. He is enormously fond of his grandfather,” Junor said (via the Daily Mail).

One day after Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement, Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, told Entertainment Tonight that the 33-year-old wanted the wedding to happen sooner to make sure that his grandfather could attend.

“He’s incredibly close to his grandfather, and, being 96, Harry thought it was a great thing to have the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy,” she said.

