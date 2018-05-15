Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are reportedly angry at Meghan Markle’s dad for the staged photos he took for the tabloids.

Francesca Specter, a journalist for Express, said that the Queen and her husband are especially not pleased with the reports claiming Thomas Markle Sr. earned a huge sum of money from taking the pictures.

An insider also told Specter, “Lord Chamberlain, her Majesty, and the Duke are very angry with Meghan’s father. They will speak to him once he arrives about the royal protocol.”

However, it seems the Queen and the other members of the royal family will not have the opportunity to have a conversation with Thomas. It has just been reported that he suffered from a heart attack and won’t be able to attend his daughter’s wedding on May 19.

Prior to the photo scandal, the Kensington Palace confirmed that Thomas will have an important role at Markle’s big day.

“Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day,” the statement read.

Thomas was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, and Ragland will stay in the hotel with Markle on the night before her wedding. Ragland will also accompany Markle in the car on their way to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

But a new statement from the palace urged everyone to give Thomas some space after it was revealed that he sold his photos for $135,000.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation,” the statement read.

If Thomas won’t change his mind about not attending the wedding, someone else needs to walk Markle down the aisle. The role may ultimately be given to Ragland.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood