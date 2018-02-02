Prince William recently admitted that he does not like taking selfies!

But the Duke of Cambridge happily obliged to take photos with his fans during his last day in Norway. Prince William and Kate Middleton were welcomed by their adoring fans at the Oslo Park. When fans asked the prince to take photos of them, he told them that he is “allergic” to selfies. Prince William and Middleton also shook the hands of their well-wishers before leaving Norway.

Kristin Larsen, 46, opened up about her encounter with the Duke of Cambridge and told the Daily Mail that she became emotional upon seeing the prince.

“I’m just so excited this is amazing. I’ve been waiting here for hours and didn’t think he would stop, so I’m glad he posed for a picture. I was in England when his grandmother was celebrating her 90th birthday so to meet her grandson and his wife is incredible,” she said.

Before and after meeting their fans, Prince William and Middleton first dined with King Harald V of Norway, his wife, Queen Sonja, as well as the other members of the royal family. After their trip to Norway, Middleton and Prince William will return home and prepare for their baby’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, is not a fan of selfies either. During his trip to Australia, the 33-year-old told a teenager to avoid taking selfies. “Just take a normal photograph,” he said. The prince explained, “No, I hate selfies. Seriously, you need to get out of it. I know you’re young, but selfies are bad.”

Meghan Markle recently told a fan that she is not allowed to take selfies with them. While in Nottingham after her engagement to Prince Harry, she politely declined the request. Victoria Arbiter, the royal commentator for CNN, explained why royals are not allowed to take selfies.

“Royals would always rather have a personal interaction than have people clamoring for selfies. If you grant one then it quickly becomes overwhelming… From a security standpoint, they’re also not idea as they warrant a certain closeness,” she told Insider.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson-Pool