Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are so sweet in public compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton, but the latter have their PDA moments too.

When Prince Harry and the "Suits" star made their first public appearance, they were photographed holding hands. They were also captured kissing during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto and after watching a charity polo match. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely touch each other in public, but they are not too different from Prince Harry and Markle.

"People say they're not touchy feely but we've all seen pictures of Will and Kate when they hold hands and have hugs," Grant Harrold told Express.

According to the former butler, there is no royal protocol prohibiting the couples from showing PDA. However, "traditionally and historically there has been no public affection, but this has become more relaxed," he explained.

Just like Prince Harry and Markle, there were also moments when Prince William and Middleton couldn't get their hands off each other. In December, the royal couple showed a rare PDA during their "Blue Peter" interview when the Duchess touched her husband's knees as they playfully joked around.

In addition, when the royals walked their way to Sandringham to attend the traditional Christmas morning service, Prince William and Middleton were caught holding hands while walking. They rarely hold each other's hand, so many noticed the moment they did it.

Also, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released their family Christmas portrait, they looked so formal with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But in another snap shared by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Prince William and Middleton are all smiles as they wrap their arms around each other.

Prince William and Middleton were last seen showing PDA during the St. Patrick's Day parade. The Duke was photographed placing a hand on Middleton's back. A number of royal fans confessed that the sight reminded them of Prince Harry and Markle who were not shy to show their affection in public.

Prince William and Middleton are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. They are expecting their third child together any moment now.

