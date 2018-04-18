Kate Middleton may or may not miss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding depending on her delivery.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third child together this month. Her due date is several weeks away from the royal wedding, but there are chances that she might miss the event.

"If she has a very traumatic delivery, she may prefer to stay at home and recover from the birth," breastfeeding expert Clare Byam-Cook told Express.

According to The Baby Show speaker, traumatic births can also be due to emotional reasons. When a mom feels unsupported during a birth she might experience this. However, for the Duchess' case, the possibility of a traumatic birth is slim.

Byam-Cook said that any type of traumatic birth is "unlikely when [Kate] is under the care of one of the top obstetricians in the country."

"Providing the birth goes well, Kate should be able to attend the wedding on 19 May regardless of how overdue her baby might be," the expert continued.

According to Byam-Cook, it's normal for new mothers to easily feel tired. She also offered an advice if Middleton is breastfeeding.

"She can try to express some spare milk in the days leading up to the wedding, so that her baby can be given this in a bottle if he or she needs to be fed at a point where Kate would not wish to leave the ceremony," she added. "Having a bottle of breast milk on standby should enable Kate to relax and enjoy the wedding, knowing that her baby will be happy regardless of when he/she gets hungry."

The royal family has been preparing for Middleton's delivery. In fact, she is set to give birth at a luxury suite at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital.

Middleton's room has been prepared and has been lockdown since March. The security does regular sweeps in the area to ensure its safety.

In related news, British singer Peter Andre congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their upcoming child. The "Mysterious Girl" crooner also offered a parenting advice to Prince William and Middleton.

"One piece of advice that my mum gave me is always remember not to give 100% of your attention to the new baby," Andre said. "It's important to get the other children involved, otherwise they might feel rejected. If William and Kate ever rang me up and asked for my advice, that's what I'd say."

Photo: Getty Images/Simon Dawson