Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle look adorable when they swap outfits.

The future royal and the Duchess of Cambridge have made a statement in the fashion industry that is why they are often compared. According to fashion expert Dawn Del Russo, a rivalry between Prince William's wife and Prince Harry's fiancée is possible. But based on the photos from E! News, Middleton and Markle would look as gorgeous even if they exchange their choice of clothing.

The publication shared several photos of the future sisters-in-law where they switched outfits. The snaps are edited using Photoshop and feature Markle and Middleton swapping their signature look.

Middleton usually opts for dresses in various hues and fabrics. Meanwhile, Markle has been seen donning pants in different royal engagements.

In this photo, Middleton donned the Alexander McQueen suit that the actress wore in her evening debut. On the other side, Markle sported a red cocktail dress that Middleton wore in Canada.

Another snap featured Middleton in the pinstripe Altuzarra dress that Markle wore on Tuesday when she accompanied Prince Harry to the Commonwealth Youth Forum. On the other hand, the other side of the photo shows the "Horrible Bosses" actress in a baby blue Catherine Walker suit that the Duchess wore in their family holiday card last Christmas.

For Del Russo, the Duchess of Cambridge is going to win the fashion rivalry against Markle. Meanwhile, Shuter thinks otherwise and bets for Markle.

"So I think that Meghan could be a bit more fearless in her style and that may be why she could win because she is fearless," the fashion expert explained why the author prefers the actress. "She has that ability a little bit more coming into it as a Hollywood star and Kate has to hold up this sophisticated, the first princess feeling."

In related news, according to celebrity beautician Lesley Reynolds, it is unlikely for Markle to do her own makeup on her royal wedding, unlike Middleton.

"I think she would have her own team over from the US to ensure she looks her best on the big day," Reynolds explained. "A professional will be able to accentuate your best features and create that flawless look without the makeup appearing too heavy or cakey."

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis