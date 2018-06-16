Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning a relaxed style christening for Prince Louis.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express, that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge most likely want a private ceremony for their third child.

“There is no doubt that William and Kate want the christening of their children to be private but there will also be the opportunity for watching the royal family as they arrive, there are the traditional staged photographs and the symbolism will be most important. George was christened in the Chapel Royal where Diana’s body lay before her funeral. Charlotte was christened at the church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate where Diana was christened,” he said.

Fitzwilliams also shared some of his predictions regarding what Prince Louis will wear at his christening, as well as who will officiate the ceremony.

“He will undoubtedly wear a replica of the 1841 gown used for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter Victoria which all royal babies were christened in until it was replaced by a copy in 2008. He will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury using the Lily Font with water from the river but the ceremony will be private,” he said.

As of late, Fitzwilliams said that he cannot guarantee who will be asked to serve as Prince Louis’ godparents. But the royal expert knows for sure that they will be the closest friends of Prince William and Middleton.

“There will be speculation as to whether Harry, Beatrice, or Eugenie will be among Louis’ godparents, the trend so far has been for almost all William and Kate’s choices to be friends and not family,” he said.

Prince Harry wasn’t also asked to be Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s godparent.

Prince Louis was born on April 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital Lindo Wing. He weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. This means that he weighed more than Prince George and Princess Charlotte when they were born, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall/AFP