Prince Louis may make his Buckingham Palace balcony debut on Saturday, June 9, at the Trooping the Colour.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that it is possible for Prince William and Kate Middleton to bring their three children to the event.

“Louis may appear on the balcony. Charlotte did when 13 months old in 2016, George did shortly before his second birthday in 2015. The Queen first appeared as Princess Elizabeth in 1927 when she was 14 months old,” he said.

On Saturday, Prince Louis will be barely two months old, so it is also possible for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to not bring to the Trooping the Colour. In April, Dr. Robin Jacobson, a pediatrician at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates at Irving Place in New York City, told Town & Country that newborns shouldn’t be exposed to massive groups of people.

“In truth, a newborn baby could go on a plane or be out in public even the day after they’re born. We prefer though, that they not for the first two months because the worry is they’re going to get sick,” Dr. Jacobson said.

Prince Louis skipped his uncle Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19 because he was barely a month old then. But Trooping the Colour is different because Middleton will only stand outside the balcony of the palace. At the royal wedding, she assisted Princess Charlotte and another bridesmaid at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jacobson also recommended that babies be kept away from large crowds.

“I tell my new moms and dads, a week after a new baby is born, if you want to go for a walk if you’re not anywhere too crowded, it’s fine, but you really don’t want to be in big crowds until they’re two months old,” he said.

Prince Louis was born on April 23.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall/AFP