Prince William has revealed one of his favorite restaurants.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum. During the event, he met Robert Brozin, co-founder of Nando's and Prince William took it as an opportunity to open up about his fondness for the restaurant chain.

"This man here is your biggest fan, he's introduced me to Nandos. It's very good. He should buy a stake in Nandos," Prince William said (via Daily Mail) while pointing to his police protection officer.

Brozin who co-founded Nando's in Johannesburg in 1987 was not surprised that the Duke has already tried their service. He also confessed that he is glad the royal have already tasted their food.

"I'm not surprised he's eaten at Nando's," Brozin said. "The beauty of Prince Harry and Prince William is that they're really accessible and they are guys that go out a lot - I'm very happy that they've tried it. I was certain they would have tried it because they're so accessible they're people's people, which is so nice."

In related news, on Monday, Prince William made a speech as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) week officially started. The Duke recognized Queen Elizabeth II's effort and dedication as the Commonwealth head.

"During the course of this week.....you will be seeing a lot of the Royal Family," Prince William said. "For us in the Royal Family, supporting the Queen who has dedicated her life loyally and without fail to the Commonwealth is an enormous honour."

According to Theresa May's spokesman, the Commonwealth leaders will make a decision this week if Prince Charles will take over the position from the queen. "This is obviously a decision that is taken later in the week, a decision taken by all the members together," the spokesman said. "I think that all happens on Friday."

He also announced that the prime minister supports the Prince of Wales for the role. Thus, it is likely that Prince Charles will be the head of the Commonwealth.

"The UK supports the Prince of Wales as the next head of the Commonwealth. He has been a proud supporter of the Commonwealth for more than four decades and has spoken passionately about the organisation's unique diversity," the spokesman told reporters. "Succession is a matter for the Commonwealth as a whole to determine."

The former prime ministers of Canada and New Zealand have already said that they also back Prince Charles for the honor. Stephen Harper and John Key both agree that it is appropriate for the Duke of Cornwall to succeed Queen Elizabeth II's position in the Commonwealth.

