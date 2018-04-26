Prince William and Meghan Markle both attended the Anzac Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry.

Photos and videos of Prince William and Markle greeting each other at the dawn service made headlines after it proved just how close they really are. In one of the photos, Prince William gave Markle a kiss on her cheek, and he even placed his hand on her shoulder. In another snap, Markle looked fondly towards her soon to be brother-in-law.

This is not the first time that Prince William and Markle attended a public engagement together. But royal fans took notice of just how close they have become in recent months. While at the Anzac Day ceremony itself, Prince William and Markle also sat beside each other.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Markle’s bond may also be heightened after rumors claimed that 35-year-old prince may give Markle away on her wedding day. As of late, Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, has not yet been invited to attend her May 19 nuptials.

Prince William, on the other hand, was supposed to attend the awarding ceremony for the FA Cup finals, but he begged off from the sports event. He is confirmed to attend Prince Harry’s big day.

In related news, Prince William and Kate Middleton just welcomed their third child together on Monday, April 23. Two days later, the Duke of Cambridge confirmed that his wife and son are both doing well.

“They’re very well thanks… Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good news,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

The Anzac Day ceremony was organized to commemorate Australia and New Zealand’s serving military, war dead, and veterans. The recent service was held at the New Zealand War Memorial beside Wellington Arch in central London.

Following the ceremony, Prince Harry and Markle signed a book of commemoration separately.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson