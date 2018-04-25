Meghan Markle’s Memorial Day Service attire was recently criticized.

On Monday, Markle and Prince Harry stepped out to attend the Memorial Day Service of Stephen Lawrence, an 18-year-old British black man who was murdered in a racially charged attack 25 years ago.

During the sighting, Markle was spotted in her sleeveless black Hugo Boss dress that also featured a belt around her waist. Some people were not pleased with Markle’s chosen attire. One critic wrote, “#MeghanMarkle Confessions: It’s a memorial service for a murder victim. In a church. Is it too much to ask of Rachel to cover up with a jacket, wear stockings, sort out that messy hair for once and stop the holding hands!”

Another critic wrote, “Surprised to see Meghan Markle had her shoulders uncovered at the #StephenLawrence memorial – seems a bit of a fashion faux pas to me?”

One criticizer also said that Markle needs to receive lessons on proper decorum to avoid similar mistakes.

Just last week, Markle was also slammed for the attire she wore at the Commonwealth Youth Forum. At that time, the 36-year-old former actress also wore a sleeveless dress.

One of her fans said that she loves Markle, but she doesn’t think that what she wore was appropriate for the gathering.

“Ok, I love Meghan but someone needs to pull her aside and tell her that she needs to stop thumbing her nose at proper styling for events she attends. Put the jacket back on. This is business, not a garden party,” Janine Aggott wrote.

But even though more critics threw shade at Markle, there was also one fan that defended her from the detractors.

“Give her time, she is still learning. We know it should have been a suit or a dress with a collar and sleeves. She is a fashionista of the mod world,” one fan wrote.

In related news, all eyes will once again be on Markle when she ties the knot to Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As of late, it is still unclear what dress she will wear and which designer will create it.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones WPA Pool