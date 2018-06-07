Kate Middleton is not a fan of motorcycles, and she doesn’t like Prince William riding them either.

However, the Duke of Cambridge, a self-confessed motorcycle enthusiast, flew to the Isle of Man on Wednesday to attend one of the world’s top races.

While there, he told Laurence Skelly, the Isle of Man government’s minister for enterprise, that Middleton didn’t share his excitement over attending the engagement.

“When I said I was going to the Isle of Man for an official visit, she said, ‘Really?’” Prince William said (via People).

In the past, Middleton admitted to feeling terrified of motorcycles. In 2015, she vowed to never allow Prince George to ride the vehicle.

“It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off of it,” she said.

Prince William also owns a Ducati 11985, but he has promised to not ride them for the sake of his wife and three children. Triple Word Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, shared his conversation with the Duke of Cambridge in November of last year.

“We talked about his bikes and the fact that he has put it on a back-burner a little bit because of his children now,” he said.

However, Prince William once again rode a motorcycle in February, but he only did so as part of another official engagement. Earlier this year, the prince visited the Triumph Motorcycles and MIRA Technology Park in England.

While touring the motorbike facility, Prince William suited up to test the Triumph Tiger 1200. He was photographed wearing his helmet and traveling around the facility.

Following his test drive, Prince William told reporters that he had a wonderful time, but he also said that it was not long enough.

Meanwhile, Prince William was also present at the reception in the Government House Tent on Wednesday. The gathering took place after the TT Supersport Race 2 event wrapped up.

He also spent time with the Joey Dunlop Foundation charity, which provides specialist accommodation for visitors with a disability who are attending the Isle of Man.

Photo: Getty Images/Simon Dawson - WPA Pool