Prince William may be a member of the royal family, but he still needs to go through immigration control when traveling.

Kara Godfrey, a journalist for Express, said all members of the royal family are required to go through the same process for their own safety. Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince Philip also need to take their passports with them during their trips.

However, Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t need to bring a passport during her trips because they are issued in her name.

Last month, People reported that Prince William will travel to Israel on June 24. His trip will make him the first member of the royal family to have set foot in the country.

Prince William will tour Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories starting with Amman on June 24. He will also be making stops in Tel Aviv and Ramallah before concluding in Jerusalem on June 28.

The high-profile visit was the request of Her Majesty’s government and was welcomed by the heads and authorities in Israel, Jordan, and Palestine.

“Nechama & I were happy to hear the @KensingtonRoyal announcement, and look forward to welcoming #Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, on an official visit to the State of #Israel later this year. A very special guest, and a very special present for our 70th year of independence,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tweeted in March (via People).

When Prince William travels to Israel this month, he will also be going through immigration control. He will also be bringing his passport, but he won’t be able to travel with his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge just gave birth to her son, Prince Louis, two months ago so she is still on maternity leave. However, Middleton attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19 because it is not an official royal engagement.

This weekend, Middleton will also join her husband, as well as the other members of the royal family, to the Trooping the Colour at the Buckingham Palace. The event will commemorate the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong