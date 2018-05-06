Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, has the hardest position in their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their youngest child, Prince Louis, on April 23. Following the arrival of the new addition to their family, a psychologist explains each child's role.

"Personality traits of children can hugely differ depending on where in the family you are born, and form the basis of how you act as an adult," Martin Lucas, human behavior expert said.

According to him, Prince George, the firstborn, is likely to become responsible. This is because parents often ask their eldest child for help with their younger siblings.

This could also be the reason, eldest children tend to be overprotective. When Princess Charlotte and Prince George visited their mom following Middleton's delivery with Prince Louis, the four-year-old royal was photographed putting an arm around Princess Charlotte's shoulder.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is in the hardest position compared to her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. The middle child has more freedom compared to their older sibling, but they also adapt to the responsibility traits when their younger sibling arrives. This tends to create confusion for second-born children as they may find themselves needing to prove their worth.

"Child two, or the middle child, is often the hardest position in the family," Lucas said.

"They neither have the ultimate control like the eldest child or the freedom of being the youngest," Lucas explained. "It's like always getting a silver medal and no matter what you do you can't quite get what you older sibling has or indeed your younger one. It can create a loss of identity and more challenges around understanding yourself as an individual."

On the other hand, Prince William and Middleton's youngest may grow up like his royal uncle, Prince Harry. Prince Louis will have less ownership and responsibility. So, he will have more freedom to explore and discover new things.

"The youngest child is often the rogue and tends to be more adventurous – just as Prince Harry is," Lucas said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be in attendance as they are expected to be part of the entourage as the page boy and one of the bridesmaids, respectively.

However, Middleton might not bring Prince Louis along. "They certainly won't bring the baby to the wedding, this will ensure that the focus is on Harry and Meghan as of course, it should be," Richard Fitzwilliams explained.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas