Princess Diana ditched her engagement ring from Prince Charles after their divorce.

The late Princess of Wales knew that it was not appropriate for her to continue wearing the engagement ring that she received from Prince Charles after their split. As such, she replaced the band with another gem, which she gifted herself following their divorce.

"A beautiful ring that Princess Diana was seen wearing on her ring finger after her divorce from Prince Charles was an emerald cut, aquamarine and diamond ring," gemologist Grant Mobley told Express. "The ring is in an Art Deco style, set with a very large aquamarine of a unique, deep blue colour and rare diamonds on the side. The aquamarine looks to be about 30 carats and is a perfect complement to the bracelet she clearly loved."

Mobley has no accurate information about the ring's price. But he estimated it to cost around $104, 251.50 based on its size, color and quality of the center diamond.

Mobley added that Prince William and Prince Harry's mom had her new ring match with a bracelet that she had been wearing even before she divorced the Duke of Cornwall. For Mobley, Princess Diana had "impeccable" taste in jewelry.

"The Princess was very fond of a pearl and diamond bracelet featuring a large emerald cut aquamarine that she was given in her early years as a princess and, after her divorce, she commissioned this matching ring to be made," Mobley explained. "Diana's taste in jewelry was impeccable and the fact that she commissioned this ring to be made is a clear testament to her taste."

Mobley also said that the late Princess of Wales would always choose accessories that are meaningful to her. She was "very intentional" with her choices of jewelry as she wanted those adornments to represent those meaningful moments.

Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring from Garrard & Co Ltd was handed down to Kate Middleton. The Duke of Cambridge used it when he proposed to Middleton.

In related news, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed that she suspected Prince Charles of plotting an automobile accident to kill her and remarry. Princess Diana knew that Prince Charles would marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here." "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Photo: Getty Images/Vincent Amalvy