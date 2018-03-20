Tom Bower just made headlines over his shocking revelations about Prince Charles. Now, his other book, “The Pampered Prince,” is detailing the conversation that Queen Elizabeth II allegedly had with Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

According to Bower, Burrell visited the queen at the Buckingham Palace shortly after Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris. In 2002, Burrell revealed that he and the queen spoke for about three hours following his arrest over suspicions of stealing some of the late princess’ items.

“The queen had told him, he said, that his relationship with Diana was unprecedented. She had spoken about how much she herself had tried to help the princess and also warned him to be careful – so many people were against Princess Diana and he sided with her. However, the CPS lawyers decided that since Burrell’s statement made no mention of Diana’s property, it wasn’t relevant to the case,” Bower said (via Express).

Queen Elizabeth II also told Burrell that there are powers in the United Kingdom that they have no knowledge of. “Be careful, Paul, no one has been as close to a member of the royal family as you have,” the queen said.

While speaking with Daily Mirror years ago, Burrell said, “She made sure I knew she was being deadly serious. I had no idea who she was talking about. There were many she could have been referring to. But she was clearly warning me to be vigilant.”

Burrell and Queen Elizabeth II’s conversation about Princess Diana actually happened years ago, but it resurfaced following the release of Bower’s book, “Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.”

In the book, Bower talked about Burrell’s arrest and how Prince Charles stopped the officials from hosting a trial. The former butler was accused of stealing some of Princess Diana’s personal items from Kensington Palace, but not enough evidence was found later on.

According to Burrell, he even promised the queen that he will protect the Princess of Wales’ belongings.

“I told Her Majesty that I intended to protect the Princess’s world and keep safe her secrets. The queen responded by nodding her approval and smiling,” he said.

