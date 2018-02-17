Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, recently recounted an awkward but hilarious “farting incident” involving Queen Elizabeth II.

During a recent episode of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,” Burrell told his campmates that the queen was accused of farting during her meeting with the Sultan of Bahrain.

“Imagine the picture. I’m sat here, people are singing ‘God Save the Queen,’ and the queen and Prince Phillip are next to me,” Burrell said.

All of a sudden, they all heard a huge fart sound that came from one of the horses. “The queen leaned to Prince Phillip and said, ‘Do you think I should say something?’ And he said, ‘Yes, do.’ She leaned forward and touch the Sultan’s knee and said, ‘I’m terribly sorry about that awful noise,’ and she sat back. The Sultan leaned forward, touched the queen’s knee and said, ‘That’s quite alright your majesty… I thought it was one of the horses,’” Burrell said.

Burrell has been sharing some secrets from the royal household throughout his stint in “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.” Earlier this week, he confirmed that Prince Harry is the son of Prince Charles. He also debunked rumors suggesting that James Hewitt is Prince Harry’s dad.

Days later, Burrell said that Princess Diana did not have a peaceful relationship with her mom, Frances Shand Kydd. Burrell said that the late princess always blamed herself for Kydd’s decision to leave home. Princess Diana’s strained relationship with her mom resulted in her suffering from anorexia.

“That’s where her anorexia started. She suffered with all her life. She punished herself. It’s a tough gig, to have her mother walk. She came back into her life after,” he said.

And since Burrell worked closely with Princess Diana, he said that he had such a hard time accepting the fact that she has died. “I held her and said to her, ‘Wake up, wake up, you’re not really dead are you?’” he recounted.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson