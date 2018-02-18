Princess Diana had a close friendship with her former butler Paul Burrell. And the “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” contestant just shared what the princess’ last words to him were.

During a recent episode of the hit Australian reality TV show, Burrell told his fellow camp mates that the princess once told him, “Promise me you’ll always be there.”

Burrell was shocked when he found out that Princess Diana passed away because he felt that he wasn’t able to fulfill his promise to her.

“When she died, I sat with her. I held her hand and said to her, ‘wake up, wake up, you’re not really dead are you? You’re still alive and you’re playing a trick on me. When she didn’t open her eyes I said ‘why did you leave me here? Why didn’t you take me with you? Because my place is to look after you,” Burrell said in tears.

Following Princess Diana’s death, Burrell realized that he had to take care of what Princes William and Harry’s mom left behind. “She couldn’t do that and she’d left me to do that, so I had to take care of her world and the people in it,” he said.

Years after Princess Diana’s demise, Burrell admitted that he still struggled to forget about her. He said that a part of him didn’t want to for fear that his memory of her will fade.

“I’m beginning to forget what her voice sounded like. And forget what she smelled like. I don’t want to forget that,” he shared.

Throughout his stint in “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,” Burrell has shared some interesting anecdotes about Princess Diana. Earlier this week, he said that James Hewitt is not Prince Harry’s dad contrary to rumors. He also revealed that Princess Diana had a strained relationship with her mom, Frances Shand Kydd, and this caused her to suffer from anorexia.

Photo: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images