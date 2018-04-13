Princess Eugenie looked chic and fab at the charity event she attended recently.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry's royal cousin stepped out in a $105 frock printed dress from the high street for a charity event that supports the Armed Forces. Princess Eugenie was blooming in her long-sleeved mid-length Whistles' navy Ebony Galaxy Flippy ensemble. She paired it with black pumps.

Princess Eugenie also debuted a new hairstyle. The bride-to-be opted for a shorter bob cut ahead of her royal wedding with fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The couple is getting married on Oct. 12 at St. George's chapel.

Princess Eugenie's wedding gown is expected to be different from Meghan Markle's. According to a fashion expert, the former's bridal gown will have a more contemporary design.

"Princess Eugenie has shown us all over the last few years that she knows her own sense of fashion and is not afraid of colour and bold shapes even though she does tend to stick to knee length or over the knee hemlines," Kate Beavis from Magpie Wedding said.

"I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties," Beavis added.

Siobhan Mulholland-Cox of Cambridge Vintage Bridal shares Beavis opinion about Princess Eugenie's wedding. She agrees that her bridal gown will be modern.

"Her fashion style is also very contemporary – we've seen leather jackets, standout hats and some pretty bold patterns - something many of the royals seem to steer clear of," Mulholland-Cox said.

She added that Princess Eugenie "knows what suits her and she sticks to it." "If ever someone had the opportunity to up-cycle and restructure an iconic 1980s wedding dress, it's Eugenie!" Mulholland-Cox added.

Princess Eugenie kicked off her wedding preparation by sharing a throwback photo in March. In the snap, she is wearing a white gown with a floral headdress. "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!" she wrote in the caption.

On March 23, Princess Eugenie celebrated her 28th birthday. Sarah Ferguson shared a throwback photo of Princess Eugenie when she was still a kid and greeted her on her special day.

"OOH THE JOY YOU BRING TO ALL OUR LIVES...THANK YOU AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING EUGIE BOOGIE," the Duchess of York wrote on Instagram.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen