Princess Eugenie recently posted a photo from inside the Buckingham Palace, and royal fans are wondering if she broke royal protocol by doing so.

The snap featured Prince Andrew during his first Trooping the Colour as a royal colonel. The proud daughter simply wanted to pay tribute to her dad, but the picture was taken inside one of the palace’s rooms that is not open to the public.

But it seems Princess Eugenie did not break any protocol when she uploaded the photo, which has already received over 45,000 likes.

According to the Buckingham Palace, “Photography and filming, including the use of wearable devices for personal, non-commercial purposes, are not permitted inside the State Rooms. In the garden, photography and filming for non-commercial purposes are encouraged.”

States Rooms are classified as public spaces in the palace where Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family receive and entertain their guests on state, official, and ceremonial occasions. There are 19 State Rooms in the Buckingham Palace, which includes the Drawing Room and the Throne Room.

Kat Hopps, a journalist for the Express, noted that Princess Eugenie’s photo of Prince Andrew was not taken in one of the 19 rooms in the palace. As such, the 28-year-old princess did not necessarily break protocol by uploading the snap on social media.

Princess Eugenie joined Instagram in March. At that time, she said that she wants to use the platform to share the causes, passions, and people that are close to her heart. The princess is also allowed to have a personal Instagram account because she is not considered a working royal.

Unlike her, Meghan Markle isn’t allowed to own a personal social media account because she is classified as a working member of the royal family. Her husband, Prince Harry, is also sixth in line to the throne.

Even though it is highly unlikely for Prince Harry to become a king, he is still involved in a wide range of causes that are close to his heart. In October, Prince Harry and Markle will head to Australia for the Invictus Games. They will also take part in their first royal tour before the year ends.

Photo: Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst for The Patron's Lunch