Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank on Oct 12, and Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for the Express, is curious as to whether or not the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will be present at her wedding.

Archbishop Welby conducted the service at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19. It was held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Hodgkin noted that it has been a tradition among the members of the royal family to ask the archbishop to take part in their weddings.

For this reason, it is possible that Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank will also invite Archbishop Welby to host their wedding ceremony.

In 2011, the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, served as the celebrant at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day at Westminster Abbey. In 1981, Most Reverend Robert Runcie, Archbishop of Canterbury, conducted Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding ceremony.

Princess Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s wedding also featured Archbishop Runcie. While no announcement has been made regarding Archbishop Welby’s involvement in Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding, it is possible that he will play a key role at their nuptials.

Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie will also tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As of late, details about the 28-year-old princess’ guests and wedding dress designer are still being kept under wraps. However, there are some speculations surrounding the two.

James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express, “It’s likely the guest list will be filled with London’s socialites and feature a smattering of guests from the art world considering Eugenie’s work with Hauser & Wirth,” he said.

There are also some predictions suggesting that Ellie Goulding will be one of Princess Eugenie’s bridesmaids. The two women are very close to each other.

And when it comes to the princess’ dress, experts are convinced that it will not be similar to what Markle wore to her wedding. Siobhan Mulholland of Cambridge Vintage Bridal also said that Princess Eugenie’s dress will have a nod to her mom Ferguson.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer for WDW Entertainment