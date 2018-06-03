Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress will be very different from what Meghan Markle wore to her wedding on May 19.

Clare Szabo, the head designer at River Elliot Bridal, said (via Daily Mail) that Princess Eugenie could wear a bold bridal gown during her Oct. 12 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

“Royal dress code typically insists on long sleeves, but with Eugenie’s history of going against the grain, we may well see these sleeves being more ornate or even the first royal bride to show her arms,” Szabo said.

The head designer also predicted the possibility of Princess Eugenie wearing a dress created by Erdem. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughter wore a recycled Erdem dress during her engagement photo shoot with her fiancé.

“The label’s strikingly bold feminine style very much suits Eugenie and what we are used to seeing her wear. She most often looks fabulous in a full skirt with a cinched waist, so I expect a definite contrast to Meghan’s slim, tailored look. I also anticipate a long, full skirt with a defined pleated waist, paired carefully with a fitted bodice and lower neckline to emphasize the Princess’ beautiful shape,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old princess’ wedding dress isn’t the only thing that will be different from Markle and the other royals.

James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express that Princess Eugenie and Brookbank’s wedding will be different because fewer people will be interested in watching it.

“Harry and Meghan’s wedding was swamped with international media and enjoyed the wall-to-wall coverage, both here and in the U.S. Princess Eugenie, perhaps luckily, in her view, won’t have to deal with quite so much attention. Chances are it’ll still be covered and there will still be crowds in Windsor, but not to the same extent as for Harry and Meghan,” he said.

Brookes added that unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s procession after their wedding ceremony may not be via the Lantau carriage.

“Considering the British weather in October when they marry, Eugenie and Jack may forego the carriage in favor of a car,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer for WDW Entertainment