Judi James, a body language expert, detailed that Sarah Ferguson’s demeanor at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding evoked her sadness and breezy determination.

During her interview with Express, James noted the fact that Ferguson arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle by herself. Her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, followed a few minutes later.

The body language expert added that the recent royal wedding was the first time Ferguson was invited to an event by the members of the royal family. She was even seated together with the other members of her ex-husband’s clan.

“Sarah’s speedy stride with swinging arms implied a breezy determination as she walked up to the entrance of the royal wedding chapel alone, but her subtler ‘leakage’ gestures implied that her bravado was all an act. Arriving apart from your ex and your daughters must be a very poignant experience and being one of the only guests to do the long walk into the wedding totally alone only added to Sarah’s apparent isolation,” James explained.

She went on to say that Ferguson has always been one of the least masked of the royals. This is why it was very easy to notice that her expressions at the royal wedding changed from one extreme to the next.

“The response from the crowd seemed to surprise and delight her because she performed a broad, jolly-looking smile as she waved in response. The smile was a lightning smile though, gone in a flash and in its place was saw her suck her lips in as she glanced forward, forming an expression normally associated with sadness or regret,” James said.

“In between the more regular waves she even performed a ‘baby wave’ where the hand is held low and the fingers bent down and then straightened as a small child might wave, suggesting feelings of vulnerability and a desire to be liked,” she continued.

While inside the chapel, Ferguson was seen talking to her two daughters, but not to her ex-husband. However, it is important to note that Ferguson and Prince Andrew still live in the same house even though they have been divorced for years.

