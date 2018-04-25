Meghan Markle may have already asked Priyanka Chopra to be her bridesmaid.

Rumors about the “Quantico” star’s involvement at Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 once again heightened after she was spotted in London. One Twitter user uploaded a photo of the 35-year-old Indian actress in London. In the snap, Chopra is wearing a beautiful white and beige ensemble.

However, Express clarified that Chopra is in London for TIME’s 100 Gala 2018, which will take place on Wednesday, April 25. The actress did not make it to the list, but she penned a lengthy article about her good friend, who has been named as one of this year’s Most Influential People. Prince Harry is also mentioned this year.

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes – obvious in actions – will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness,” she wrote (via Marie Claire).

Chopra also talked about Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship in her lengthy feature.

“This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairytales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people,” she concluded.

Chopra also congratulated Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement last year, and this led fans to believe that she will have a role on their big day.

“Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always… keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo,” she wrote.

But when asked if she will serve as Markle’s bridesmaid, Chopra refused to give a definite answer. “If you see me there, you’ll know,” the actress said in January.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool