A 67-year-old man was found hanging in his cell in Whitman County Jail on Sunday night, correctional officers said. The man who was identified as Dean Funabiki was unresponsive when found, and was taken to Whitman Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports stated several officers and Emergency Medical personnel also attempted some lifesaving measures, but in vain.

Brett J. Myers from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office shed some light on the case and said, “At this time, investigators from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office will be working jointly with the Whitman County Coroner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death. This investigation is ongoing."

Dr. Funabiki was first arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female client in January, KXLY, a news/talk radio outlet based in Spokane, Washington, reported. He reportedly lived in Pullman, the largest city in Whitman County.

He had turned himself in to the Pullman Police Department at 10:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. EST) on Feb. 16. Dr. Funabiki was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree rape and was immediately transported to the Whitman County Jail. Funabiki’s attorney was also present at the station at the time.

A person is charged with second-degree rape when the perpetrator is a health care provider and the alleged victim a client or patient, and the sexual intercourse occurs during a treatment session.

Dr. Funabiki’s case first came to light after a female resident in her 40s from Pullman told the police he sexually assaulted her during a therapy session in January. The alleged assault took place in Dr. Funabiki’s office at 1205 SE Professional Mall Boulevard.

After the woman, who remained unidentified, filed the complaint, police authorities collected DNA sample from the doctor and sent it for tests to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab along with swabs collected from the victim.

The test concluded Dr. Funabiki’s DNA samples matched the swabs collected from private areas of the victim's body, which is consistent with sexual assault.

Photo: Getty Images / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

