Queen Elizabeth II always wears gloves during her royal engagements, and there’s a reason why.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Express that the Queen covers her hand to complement the hat she wears. “The Queen wears a hat and carries a handbag on engagements and gloves are essential to complement them. They are part of her style, the ‘look’ we have associated her with which is formal. Also, given the need to shake hands so often they are used as protection and to stop the spread of infections,” he said.

James Brookes, a royal expert, previously revealed that all of the Queen’s gloves are made by the same company. “They’ve been made by Cornelia James Ltd since 1947 and the company got their royal warrant for their work in 1970. Fabric-wise, they’re made from brushed cotton so rather soft, but the company has said they’ve gone for a slightly lighter fabric more recently. Something I’m sure will be appreciated when the weather is very warm like it was at the Derby this weekend!” he explained.

Brookes added that the Queen most likely carries an extra pair of gloves in case she gets her hands dirty or wet. “It’s likely the Queen carries a spare pair or two in her handbags so they can be discreetly changed if they become a bit too dirty throughout the day,” he said.

In related news, the 92-year-old monarch has reportedly asked Meghan Markle to accompany her on an official engagement in Chester next week.

According to People, the Queen will take her granddaughter-in-law to officially unveil a bridge in Widnes, Cheshire. They will also be present at the opening of the Storyhouse Theater. Markle and the Queen will also dine together at lunch at Chester’s Town Hall.

The June 14 event will serve as Markle’s first time to attend a public engagement alone with the Queen. She was previously joined by Prince Harry in all of their official events.

Photo: Getty Images/Darren Staples - WPA Pool