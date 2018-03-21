Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has no problem with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's public displays of affection.

Since the "Suits" actress and Prince Harry started dating, the lovers have been photographed showing PDA. They usually either hold hands or Markle would cling to the prince's arm.

The Australian edition of Woman's Day recently claimed that the monarch is not pleased with how Prince Harry and Markle behave around each other in public. In their piece titled "The Queen Is Not Amused," Her Majesty reportedly asked the actress and her grandson to tone down their PDA. "While their affectionate behavior may be adorable to many, one person isn't so thrilled: Harry's grandmother," the outlet claimed.

The queen reportedly "warned Harry to tone down the public displays of affection… and start acting more prim and proper like other royals."

Unlike Prince Harry and Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton rarely touch each other in public. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely hold hands.

The so-called insider added that "being affectionate just comes naturally to Harry and Meghan, but it's totally against royal protocol." In fact, "hand-holding just isn't the royal way at all."

"Harry has so much respect for his grandmother, and while he doesn't see anything wrong with what they're doing in public, he certainly wouldn't want to be seen as disobeying orders," the tipster continued.

However, according to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to the report. Queen Elizabeth II did not give Prince Harry and Markle an order to stop showing their affection for each other during public functions. In addition, there is no official protocol forbidding royals from showing PDA.

In fact, even Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles hold hands regularly. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were even photographed sharing a kiss last year.

The case is different with Prince William and Middleton as they aren't the showy type of couple. But the couple has occasionally showed subtle PDA as well.

For instance, the second-in-line to the throne was photographed placing a hand on Middleton's back during St. Patrick's Day parade. Prince William and Middleton were also seen holding hands as they walked to church to attend the traditional morning Christmas service last December.

Photo: Getty Images/Julian Simmonds