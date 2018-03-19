Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spend their date nights just like most of us.

An excerpt of Katie Nicholl's "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" published in New York Post revealed that the "Suits" actress and the Duke prefer to spend time in Nottingham Cottage. They enjoy watching shows on TV and Markle takes it as her opportunity to show off her cooking skills to her future husband.

"An accomplished cook, Meghan loved to make extravagant dinners for Harry, and they enjoyed staying in and eating her delicious homemade meals and watching films and TV shows like 'The Crown' on Netflix," Nicholl wrote.

The future royal is reportedly very at home at Nottingham Cottage. In fact, she had clothes in Prince Harry's closet and even transformed the place according to her taste.

The "Horrible Bosses" actress added feminine touches to Prince Harry's bachelor decor. Markle also included fresh flowers, organic books and her favorite scented candles.

Markle has also influenced Prince Harry to be fitter and healthier. In fact, he works out more and even takes supplements.

"Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan. He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements," one of Prince Harry's friends told Nicholl.

In addition, when Prince Harry and Markle attended his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding, many noticed that the Duke drank and smoked less. "He was on his best behavior, not drinking too much and even limiting his beloved Marlboro Lights," Nicholl added.

Prince Harry missed the tequila shots saying that he wanted to "remember the night and enjoy it." But he still had fun with Markle. In fact, they danced to Michael Jackson's song. Markle's fiancé was grooving when he crashed into a waiter and sent a tray of drinks flying.

At that night, Prince Harry knew that Markle was "the one" for him. He was already 32 and at the same age, Prince Charles married Princess Diana. Meanwhile, his brother, Prince William was already a dad at that point in his life.

In related news, there were rumors that Prince Harry has a love child. An unnamed woman reportedly sent Kensington palace a "handwritten note and a photo, along with a letter from an attorney representing the sender." The kid reportedly inherits Prince Harry's ginger red hair and looks like the royal. However, according to Gossip Cop, the report was not true.

Prince Harry and Markle will be tying the knot at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. The ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). After that, the newlyweds will depart for the carriage procession.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson