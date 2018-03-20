Lifetime's film for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received intense backlash from royal critics.

The network has released a trailer featuring the actors playing as Markle and Prince Harry in steamy scenes. The clip featured the couple lying naked on the bed which did not sit well with the British Monarchist Society who deemed it as a "mockery" to the newly engaged couple.

"Common decency has been violated," Thomas Mace-Archer-Millis, founder and chairman of the British Monarchist Society, said (via Express). "The scene showing the couple naked in bed is the ultimate appeal to those who are drawn in by such filth and perversion."

The controversial trailer features Prince Harry (Murray Fraser) and Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) sitting together on a sofa. "Tell me something real," Fitz-Henley says.

"I don't need my life to be this perfect royal picture, I just need you," Fraser responds before popping the big question.

The two actors passionately kissed. In the latter part of the teaser, they are seen naked in bed together.

In related news, according to Katie Nicholl, Prince Harry and Markle spend their date nights like most of us. The couple prefers to be in Nottingham Cottage and watch their favorite TV shows. Meanwhile, the "Suits" actress loves to cook for her future husband.

"An accomplished cook, Meghan loved to make extravagant dinners for Harry, and they enjoyed staying in and eating her delicious homemade meals and watching films and TV shows like 'The Crown' on Netflix," Nicholl wrote.

Markle has been a positive influence on Prince Harry's health. In fact, when she's around he drinks and smokes less.

"Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan. He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements," Prince Harry's friends told Nicholl.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to exchange "I Do's" on May 19 at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle. Their wedding ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). After that, they will depart for the carriage procession.

Since the couple will not be able to return to the Buckingham Palace for the balcony kiss, they are expected to recreate it.

"It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St George's Chapel before the carriage procession begins," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson