Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth’s former royal chef, revealed the monarch’s favorite food, and it’s quite simple.

He said that the 92-year-old is a huge fan of homemade chocolate biscuit cake. “Now the chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone. She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake,” he said (via Express).

The Queen’s two grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are also huge fans of the cake.

Carolyn Robb, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s former chef, told Harper’s Bazaar (via The Telegraph), “It was a firm favorite in the royal nursery, so much so that, many years later, Prince William chose to have chocolate biscuit cake at his wedding for the groom’s cake. It was designed, made, and gifted to Prince William by McVitie’s biscuit manufacturers and is said to have been made from 1,700 biscuits and 70 kilograms of chocolate.”

Meanwhile, other than her favorite chocolate biscuit cake, McGrady also dished on the Queen’s daily menu and diet. The former royal chef said the Queen doesn’t eat starchy foods. Her everyday meals mainly consisted of vegetables, chicken, and fish.

“With a banana, she’ll cut off the bottoms and cut the banana lengthwise, and then cut the banana into tiny slices to eat with a fork,” he said.

The Queen isn’t also a fan of garlic so all the food that is served at the palace should be without the ingredient.

“We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions. We also couldn’t serve meat that was rare, as she liked her meat more well done,” he said.

McGrady worked for the Queen for approximately 15 years.

Photo: Getty Images/Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool