Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly go on a honeymoon in Alberta, Canada.

According to TMZ, the royal couple will stay at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in the Outlook Cabin for their retreat. Their chosen destination also has ties to Queen Elizabeth II because the monarch visited the same lodge with Prince Philip in 2005.

Information about the cabin is available on its official website (via Express). It says, “This beautiful cabin – also known as the royal retreat – was recreated from the floor plans of 1930 original, which was destroyed by fire in 2000. Every inch of this prestigious dwelling exudes the elegance and grandeur that has welcomed King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1939, as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2005.”

“Supreme comfort is present in every detail of the sumptuously comfortable bedrooms, enclosed verandas and majestic stone fireplace that warms both the dining room and great room. It is the perfect place to entertain family & friends or celebrate a special occasion,” it read.

TMZ also reported that before Prince Harry and Markle vacation in Canada, they will first head to Ireland for a mini honeymoon. However, details about their upcoming trips are still being kept under wraps.

Prior to reports about Markle and Prince Harry honeymooning in Alberta, rumors also swirled that the couple may be heading to South Africa for their short vacation. However, Omid Scobie, a royal expert, is convinced that the couple won’t return to Botswana.

“It would be no surprise to see Harry and Meghan honeymoon somewhere in Africa as the continent has played a major role in their relationship, and Harry’s life. It’s the one side of the world where he says he can always be himself, where he’s just Harry – no title. I hear that they are keen to explore new countries there, so I don’t think we’ll see them revisit Botswana and do another safari. Perhaps somewhere by the sea,” he told Express.

Photo: Getty Images/Jane Barlow - WPA Pool