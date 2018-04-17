Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 92nd birthday this month, and a party will be held to honor the monarch.

But according to Gyles Brandeth, a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth II may not necessarily have a wonderful time at her birthday celebration because the majority of her guests were chosen by Prince Harry.

“Word reaches me that the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, has been involved in choosing the line-up and I can well believe that British singer/songwriter Anne-Marie, 27, is one of his favorites, but this celebration is supposed to be about the Queen, not her grandchildren,” Brandeth wrote.

“What kind of music does the sovereign actually enjoy? Mostly, of course, stuff she first heard when she was a girl in the 1940s. The ukulele-playing George Formby has always been a particular favorite. Apparently, she knows all his songs – and can sing them. Will Tom Jones give us ‘When I’m Cleaning Windows?’ Will Sting and Shaggy duet on ‘Chinese Laundry?’ I doubt it,” he added.

But Brandeth also noted that Queen Elizabeth II will be all smiles at her birthday party regardless of who will be performing because she has to do her duty.

Some of Queen Elizabeth II’s confirmed guests include Sir Tom Jones, Shaggy, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Shawn Mendes, Black Mambazo, Sting, and more. The gathering will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21.

Meanwhile, Brandeth also noted that things may not be as bad as what some royal fans would expect. After all, Queen Elizabeth II has experienced worse throughout her lifetime.

“Over the years, she’s had to make small talk with Idi Amin, hobnob with Robert Mugabe and entertain President Assad of Syria – but that’s all been part of her duty, what she has been doing tirelessly on our behalf for 66 years. This is supposed to be the Queen’s birthday treat. It’s always possible that encouraged by Harry, and with great-grandchildren popping out all over the place, she has chosen to get down with the kids. If not, give her a George Formby singalong by all means, but spare her Shaggy,” Brandeth concluded.

Photo: Getty Images/John StiStillwell - WPA Pool