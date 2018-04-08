Queen Elizabeth II recently revealed that she sympathizes to those people that give her presents.

During her interview with Sir David Attenborough, the 91-year-old monarch said that dignitaries tend to give her tried and tested gifts. “I’ve been quite difficult to give presents to, so they’ve said, ‘Oh, let’s give her a plant,’” she said (via The Telegraph).

Luckily, Queen Elizabeth II is a huge fan of plants, and she also has a sprawling garden at home. During her discussion with Attenborough, the Queen also talked about the mulberry tree that was planted in the early 1600s by James I.

“They chose the wrong variety and so the silkworms didn’t produce anything, which was a great disappointment to him, I believe,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth II and Attenborough’s full discussion will be featured in ITV’s “The Queen’s Green Planet.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Collection Trust previously enumerated the kinds of gifts that Queen Elizabeth II has received throughout her career. Last year, an exhibit called “Royal Gifts” was also held at the Buckingham Palace.

Some of the items the Queen has received include Canoe carving from the Solomon Islands, vase from Lobmeyr Austria, a painted truck with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from Pakistan, a pair of thrones from Yoruba Nigeria, and more.

But Queen Elizabeth II is not the only one that receives the presents. She also gives her family, friends, and other officials gifts. During her visit to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, the Queen announced that she gave the pope rib of beef and a dozen eggs.

In 2015, the Queen gave China’s president, Xi Jinping, a silver-framed photograph of herself and Prince Philip. She added a personal touch to the photo by writing some a collection of Shakespeare’s sonnets behind it.

Several years ago, Queen Elizabeth II also gave the Royal Swans to the city of Ottawa to commemorate the Canadian Centennial.

And when it comes to her royal staff, Queen Elizabeth II once gave them silver-plated coasters for Christmas.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons - WPA Pool