Queen Elizabeth II won't let cold and snow stop her from attending church service.

On Sunday, the temperatures in London dropped as snow started to fall. But this did not hinder Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family from attending the church service at St. Lawrence Church, Castle Rising, Daily Mail reported.

The monarch looked elegant in her emerald ensemble with black fur collar trim and matching emerald hat and black gloves. During the sighting, Queen Elizabeth II was joined by Prince Philip and granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to the publication, the snow started to fall during the 50-minute service. This prompted the queen to use an umbrella as she made her way back to her Range Rover.

According to Express, the Met Office already gave a yellow warning of snow, rain and ice after an overnight drop of temperature in Scotland to a chilly negative 13 degrees Celsius. The wintry condition is expected to cover large parts of the United Kingdom on Sunday. "Some snow will fall on Sunday morning across parts of southeast Wales, southwest and central southern England," the Met Office said.

In related news, there are already talks as to what will happen to the crown and the royal family should the 91-year-old monarch die. "The chat has broken surface rather more," Dr. Bob Morris of the Constitutional Unit at University College London said.

In fact, the website Privy Council has already posted a detailed account of what will happen in case the queen passes away. Prince Charles is expected to take over the throne just hours after the monarch's death. Prince Charles will stand before an emergency gathering that includes peers, MPs, archbishops and other Privy Councillors to make the Oath of Accession. They will all swear to uphold the kingdom and "inviolably preserve and maintain the Settlement of the true Protestant religion."

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning British monarch. In February 2017, the monarch celebrated Sapphire Jubilee in commemoration of her 65 years on the throne. She is the first royal to do so.

Meanwhile, in her coronation documentary, the queen revealed that her crowns are so heavy that they could break a neck. "You can't lean down to read your speech. You have to bring [the speeches] up. Because if you did your neck would break and it would fall off," Queen Elizabeth II said. "Nothing like that is comfortable."

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C . Wilson