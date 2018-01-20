Queen Elizabeth II reportedly showed her support to Meghan Markle last Christmas.

The "Suits" star is the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas with the family. According to a royal expert, such move had less to do with the tradition but has more to do with the monarch showing her support to Markle.

"In fact, that's what came across in our conversation. The queen is entirely utilitarian and constructive, so I see it as human natural sense, and that's applied to how she set about the coronation, how she looks at the crowns today, and how she wants to be supportive to a future granddaughter-in-law," Alastair Bruce, Queen Elizabeth II's officer of arms, told InStyle.

Bruce added that it was normal for the royals to have Markle stay at their abode given that she's from the U.S. For him, the family has got a big house to welcome the actress who is Prince Harry's fiancée.

"Can you imagine a family that's gathering together for Christmas and they've got quite a lot of rooms because they've got a big house, and there's a fiancée," he explained. "Now she'd normally go off and stay with her family, wouldn't she? Well, here we have a fiancée who lives in the United States of America. Of course, she can come and stay. I mean, they're only human."

Another insider claimed that Markle was invited to the royal family's Christmas celebration because Prince Harry asked the monarch for it. The queen reportedly could not say no to her grandson.

"If Harry asks for something, the Queen would say yes as she adores him," a royal family insider said.

In related news, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation documentary just aired on Sunday. In the special episode, the monarch made surprising revelations about her crown and her father's coronation day.

According to the monarch, King George VI asked her to make a complete review of his coronation. The queen confessed that it was "very wonderful" but eventually found it boring towards the end. She also admitted that her crowns are too heavy that it could break a neck.

"You can't lean down to read your speech. You have to bring [the speeches] up. Because if you did your neck would break and it would fall off," Queen Elizabeth II said. "Nothing like that is comfortable."

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson