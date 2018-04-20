Queen Elizabeth II has publicly endorsed her son, Prince Charles, for the role of the new Head of the Commonwealth.

During the state dinner on Thursday, the 91-year-old monarch gave a speech about her time as the leader of the Commonwealth.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations, and will decide that one day The Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” she said.

After the Queen’s speech, Prince Charles also took the stage to share how the Commonwealth has been a very important aspect of his life.

“For my part, the Commonwealth has been a fundamental feature of my life for as long as I can remember, beginning with my first visit to Malta when I was just five years old,” he said.

There has been much talk surrounding the next Head of the Commonwealth. It has been revealed that the members of the Commonwealth will name their new leader on Friday. Prince Charles is not guaranteed the position even though he is the heir to the throne.

The Queen is not the only member of the Commonwealth that wants Prince Charles to become the next head. Lord Marland, a British businessman, and Conservative politician, said that he has given his support to the Duke of Cornwall.

“He has been a great supporter of ours. People don’t realize how lucky we are to have this royal family. The great thing is they are removed from politics. For an organization like this to have a non-politician as its head is something great, I believe,” he said.

But earlier this month, Kate Osamor, the shadow international development secretary, said that she doesn’t think Prince Charles is fit for the role.

“I don’t really know what he’s been up to of late. He’s not been vocal on issues,” she said.

