The United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms’ longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II turns 92 years old on Saturday. She surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest-serving queen in the year 2015.

She also became the only British royalty to ever celebrate the sapphire jubilee of her reign in February 2017.

Though she never expected to be queen, Elizabeth’s life changed forever in 1936 when her uncle and heir to the throne, Edward VII abdicated it, leaving it to his brother, Albert who adopted the name George VI for his reign.

After George VI’s death on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth was declared the queen at the age of 25. The formal proclamation of her reign as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held on Feb 8. 1952, two days after her father’s death.

Today, on the occasion of her 92nd birthday, here's a look at Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s top 10 quotes throughout her 66 years of monarchy.

1. "I know of no single formula for success. But over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together."

2. "Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom."

3. "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

5. During the queen's 2008 Christmas address, she spoke about the importance of perseverance, even at the most challenging of times: “When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future."

6. "Good memories are our second chance at happiness."

7. "It has been women who have breathed gentleness and care into the hard progress of humankind."

8. In September 1997, following the fatal accident of Diana, Princess of Wales, the queen spoke to the crowds gathered to pay respect: “No one who knew Diana will ever forget her. Millions of others who never met her but felt they knew her, will remember her. I, for one, believe there are lessons to be drawn from her life and from the extraordinary and moving reaction to her death. I share in your determination to cherish her memory."

9. "Therefore I am sure that this, my Coronation, is not the symbol of a power and a splendor that is gone but a declaration of our hopes for the future, and for the years I may, by God's Grace and Mercy, be given to reign and serve you as your Queen."

10. "The world is not the most pleasant place. Eventually, your parents leave you and nobody is going to go out of their way to protect you unconditionally. You need to learn to stand up for yourself and what you believe and sometimes, pardon my language, kick some ass."