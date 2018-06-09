Queen Elizabeth II was recently photographed in her bright pink suit at the opening of the Westminster Abbey gallery.

The Queen was also joined by her son, Prince Charles, who wore a suit and tie the official engagement. The Diamond Jubilee Galleries, which was once hidden from the public, has been opened for the first time. This paved the way for guests to have a spectacular view of the church and the Houses of Parliament.

The exhibition displays over 300 items from the Westminster Abbey Archive, including Queen Mary’s coronation chair, and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding license. The exhibition’s centerpiece featured the life-like funeral effigy of King Henry VII.

Prince Charles and his mom also received a guided tour of the Diamond Jubilee Galleries. They were also present at the reception for construction worker supporters and Westminster Abbey staff that were involved in the project.

The gallery will be open to the public starting on Monday, June 11.

In related news, the Queen also made headlines recently after it was revealed that she underwent cataract operation last month. This is why the monarch was photographed wearing her sunglasses during some of her official events.

“I can confirm that the Queen successfully underwent a short, planned procedure to treat a cataract last month,” a palace spokesperson told People.

The publication revealed that colors may especially seem brighter for people who undergo the operation. This is possibly why the Queen sported sunglasses during two garden parties at the Buckingham Palace in May.

Queen Elizabeth II didn’t wear sunglasses to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19 because it was an indoor event. She wasn’t also photographed with the accessory while in the car on her way to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

On Saturday, the monarch will be marking her birthday with the Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace.

