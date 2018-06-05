Lady Amelia Windsor, the distant cousin of Princes William and Harry, was recently spotted at the premiere of “McQueen” in London.

In the photos released online by the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old royal is seen wearing an all-black ensemble. She paired her black cropped top with black lace skirt and black leather jacket. Windsor appeared to go for comfort with her black leopard print sneakers instead of wearing heels.

Windsor was also joined by the members of Alexander McQueen’s family at the Cineworld in Leicester Square. “McQueen” chronicles the life of the influential designer, who passed away in 2010. Other celebrities and artists who attended the premiere include Nicola Roberts, Billie JD Porter, Renee Stewart, James O’Keefe, Beverley Knight, and more.

Windsor is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, and the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, who happens to be Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin. This makes the 22-year-old model the distant cousin of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s two boys. Windsor also happens to be 37th in line to the throne, following the birth of Prince Louis.

But despite her connection to the royal family, Windsor was not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. The huge event took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Weeks before the ceremony, Windsor was asked by The Telegraph if she will be attending her cousin’s big day.

“I can be quite last minute because I’m all over the place. Sometimes you can be thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I wearing?’ on your way there. It’s a learning experience with each thing you go to,” the model said.

However, Windsor and her sister, Lady Marina-Charlotte Windsor, were both snubbed by Prince Harry, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“They were a little surprised not to be invited as they were looking forward to going. Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modeling and Instagram posts. Perhaps Harry just wanted to keep the family invited to a small number or maybe he didn’t want anyone upstaging the bride,” a source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Mike Marsland for Tommy Hilfiger