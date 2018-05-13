Queen Elizabeth II’s written memento that showed her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union has just been released.

According to People, the document is packed with beautiful information celebrating the royal couple’s heritage. A copy of the Instrument of Consent was released by the Buckingham Palace on May 12. But the Queen first gave her seal of approval to her grandson and Markle on March 14.

The publication also noted that Prince Harry asked for his grandmother’s permission to tie the knot with Markle under the Succession of the Crown Act. The rule, which was passed by Parliament in 2013, allows future female members of the royal family to not be overtaken by their younger male siblings.

“NOW KNOW YE that We have consented and do by these Presents signify Our Consent to the contracting of Matrimony between Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle,” the consent read.

A photo of the Instrument of Consent is packed with colorful texts and drawings that are symbolic of the royal family. For instance, on the red side of the printed consent is a red dragon with a rose, thistle, and shamrock. The red dragon is the heraldic symbol of Wales. The rose, thistle, and shamrock are the official floral emblems of the United Kingdom.

Also part of the consent’s design is Prince Harry’s label and three tiny red escallops that come from the Spencer family arms. The tiny red escallops are also a tribute to the late Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, the ride side of the text shows a floral design that references Prince Harry and Markle’s union. More specifically, it features a rose, which is the national flower of the United States. There are also two golden poppies, the state flower of Markle’s hometown of California.

In between the rose and the golden poppies is the Welsh leek, which is designed together with Prince Harry’s label. At the bottom of the entire consent are olive branches, which are featured in the Great Seal of the United States.

Photo: Getty Images/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP